Elite shouldn’t be able to define the truth
To the editor: So the generation that grew up believing that they deserved a trophy for just showing up; that were taught that there were no moral absolutes, only the will of the majority; that were not taught by their university professors and presidents that there is a difference between the right to protest the appearance of a speaker and the use of harassment and force to prevent an audience from listening to that speaker — members of that generation are suggesting that the government (and the “elite”) should relieve each of us of the responsibility of determining what is true because, heaven forbid, we might not all agree with their version?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement on Jan. 13 that “we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation” is just the latest iteration.
You know that dystopian future we were warned about in fiction? It’s here.
Michele Alice, Williamstown