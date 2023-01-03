Letter: Emails raise questions of West Stockbridge planners' fairness on Foundry permit decision

To the editor: Congratulations to The Berkshire Edge for its pursuit of emails that shed light on out-of-meeting deliberations of the West Stockbridge Planning Board over a special permit it recently decided to issue to the Foundry.
It is clear from these documents that Planning Board Chairwoman Dana Bixby is biased: She repeatedly speaks about the Foundry in favorable terms.
What's more, Building Commissioner Brian Duval, the enforcement officer, wrote to the Planning Board that exceeding sound limits for as much as a couple of minutes should be allowed. Imagine owning a nearby restaurant, as the Nguyen family does, where loud music suddenly reverberates for 2 minutes during dinner.
So, my fellow West Stockbridgeans and others in our communities: Please do not let the nonpublic deliberations of town officials carry the day. As a former newspaper reporter, I know that an occasional one-on-one discussion might be helpful to board members, but this board, and particularly its chair, are clearly breaking the rules about how the public business should be conducted.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge