To the editor: I am writing in response to the two recent letters concerning panhandlers in Pittsfield.
It is thoroughly disheartening to witness people in our community continue to be judgmental and prejudiced against those of us who have fallen into the most difficult and trying of situations. We live in a society that is fundamentally not set up to help the unhoused. I have a feeling that authors of these letters would argue that people standing on the streets asking for help, something which I can only imagine is a deeply uncomfortable and humbling thing to have to do, would argue that these individuals should be putting their time and effort toward more “productive” pursuits such as obtaining a job. But in order to get a job, you usually need to have a permanent address, and in order to have a permanent address you need the financial stability provided by a job.
Even if unhoused people are able to obtain a job, that does not always mean that they will be able to have enough money to obtain permanent housing, especially in today’s world of increasing cost of living. Our society makes it entirely too easy for people to find themselves unhoused and entirely too difficult for them to find their way back to stability.
Perhaps the members of our community who are so uncomfortable with having to personally witness another human’s hardships should involve themselves in social action to help end the homelessness crisis rather than wishing it would simply be consigned to somewhere they do not have to see it. Organizations such as the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness are currently working to support state legislation such as a standard Massachusetts ID cards bill, which would allow unhoused people to more easily obtain a state identification card (a crucial step to being able to get a job), and a right to counsel in evictions bill, which could help protect people from becoming unhoused in the first place.
At the very least, humanity, empathy and understanding for our fellow humans costs us nothing.
Molly Wilson, Lanesborough