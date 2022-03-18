To the editor: The death with dignity bill, called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381), has finally passed the Legislature's Public Health Committee after a year and has been sent on to the Health Care Finance Committee.
This process also happened two years ago, and the bill died when the HCFC never discussed or acted on it. We can't let that happen again this time around. We've got to strongly encourage our legislative leadership to keep moving this bill forward to a vote and passage by the full House and Senate before the legislative session ends July 31.
Just last week, the Supreme Judicial Court was found giving favorable argument to the right of medical aid in dying, according to the Courthouse News Service. The Massachusetts case was brought by two doctors: Alan Steinbach, who wants to write prescriptions for terminally ill patients, and Roger Kligler, a retired physician with stage 4 prostate cancer who wants the right to kill himself to alleviate possible suffering at the end of life. Thus far, in court proceedings last week, Justice Elspeth Cypher asked, “What in the Massachusetts Constitution would prevent us from saying this is a fundamental right?” and Justice Dalila Wendlandt said “We’re moving forward. Why isn’t it time to recognize that patients … have a right to decide in their own way, on their own terms, how they want to die as opposed to waiting?”
A 2020 poll by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University showed that 70 percent of the Massachusetts public wants such a medical aid in dying law to be passed, just like Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and seven other states plus Washington, D.C., have done over the past 24 years. I am one of those 70 percent in full support of H.2381 finally becoming state law. So please join me in contacting House Speaker Ronald Mariano (ronald.mariano@mahouse.gov), Senate President Karen Spilka (karen.spilka@masenate.gov) and Health Care Finance Committee co-chair Rep. John Lawn (John.Lawn@mahouse.gov). You can strongly urge them to pass H.2381/S.1384 as soon as possible.
There's enough suffering already in this troubled world. The least we can do is prevent the needless suffering of people with terminal illnesses by allowing them this compassionate choice of death with dignity.
Pam Youngquist, Great Barrington