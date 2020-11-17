To the editor:
A comment in response to a recent letter, "So long to Trump": Enough already. I voted the same way the letter-writer did on Nov. 3 and I have personally struggled with many of the same issues that haunt him. However, as I’ve learned since the election, we must stop the vitriol. That can only start with each one of us.
As many have been doing, a group of friends, one whom I will quote in the following passages, has been involved in animated discussions via text. The distribution is a very typical cross-section of our country: a few left, an equal amount right and then the "centrists." All are in Berkshire County. Some of us voted for Mr. Biden and I’m thinking others voted for Mr. Trump, but at the end of the day, we are all Americans.
In his letter, Mr. Steinacker has indiscriminately “lump(ed) all the haters on the Trump side, so if you are on that side, by default you’re a hater.” People vote “for how a candidate impacts their own personal life.” Each one of us must respect everyone in equal fashion and allow “them to exercise their rights” as Americans. “We stand for the flag, not the imperfections of this country. We strive to make all people equal under the flag.” As pointed out, many of us felt it a very proud day when we elected a person of color as president. But the vision and process “works over time” and “sometimes it requires a step backward.” Donald Trump was arguably a step backward for our country, but I refuse to call all 71 million-plus Americans who voted for him mentally incapacitated or racist.
At the end of the day, “Americans are rebels by nature; they don’t like people telling them how to feel, how to vote and especially how to think.” All you need to do is research Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising in our backyard in 1786-87. Also, please think about the 17,000 of our neighbors in this county who voted for the president as a “signal to people like ... me that they are entitled to think on their own and make up their own minds.”
In closing, the letter-writer can advise my friend, the father of four quoted here. Two kids voted for Trump, two for Biden. Should he love either duo less? I think not.
David S. Rosenthal, Stockbridge