To the editor: Donald J. Trump lied to the American people more than 20,000 times as the president of the United States.
He saved his most dangerous lie and used it when he lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes. The big lie put forth by Trump is baseless and even Trump's lapdog Attorney General William Barr stated there was no merit to the claims. The big lie has continued even after the deadly attack on the Capitol. The House Select Committee is moving forward to find the people responsible for this deadly attempt to overturn a free and fair election.
Steve Bannon is defying a subpoena and has been referred to the Department of Justice and faces possible criminal charges for not testifying about what he knows regarding the insurrection. Time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to put on his big boy pants and charge this piece of garbage. Steve Bannon is just covering for Trump and this insurrection was driven by a spoiled brat with an ego so large he could not admit he lost to Joe Biden.
Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican, summed up Trump's responsibility for the insurrection: "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of the attack. Everything that followed was his doing."
It is far past the time for Donald J. Trump to face the consequences for his self-serving big lie.
Daniel Farrell, Dalton