To the editor: I recently read about Berkshire Environmental Action Teams efforts to shut down “peaker” power plants in Pittsfield and other communities and replace them with renewable energy sources ("BEAT's 'peaker' campaign draws local support, statewide allies," Eagle, Tuesday).
I believe in climate change, but this is over the top for several reasons.
Renewable resources like wind and solar are intermittent, which means that you need “peaker” power sources to keep the grid from shutting down when energy demand is highest. The facilities that BEAT would like to shutter use natural gas to generate energy, which is much cleaner than coal. To replace these facilities with renewable energy sources requires the cutting of trees, which destroys our forests. How in the world is this environmentalism?
John DiTomasso, Peru