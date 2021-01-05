EPA obfuscates over other Lee dump sites
To the editor: Permit me to clarify a misunderstanding concerning the two landfills in existence on Willow Hill in Lee. Neither of these were “toxic” dumps.
The one closest to the planned GE dump site was a town of Lee dump and, to my knowledge, nothing toxic was dumped there. As to the other Schweitzer dump, that was for nontoxic material. However, I received a call from a neighbor who drove truck for Schweitzer. He said the toxic materials that were normally hauled to a toxic waste dump in New York state were being taken to their Willow Hill site. He knew how toxic this waste was and felt it was wrong to be dumping it on Willow Hill as that was not a certified toxic dump.
This Willow Hill site was directly behind our homes. I called Milton Gordon, who was the superintendent of Schweitzer operations in Lee. Mr. Gordon assured me that that was not the case and he would check this information out. Almost immediately, I received a call from my neighbor, informing me that the mills had resumed trucking the hazardous waste to New York state. Therefore, it is totally incorrect for the Environmental Protection Agency or anyone else to assert that these two dump sites were toxic waste sites. In no way can EPA use this as an argument to claim that the proposed GE dumpsite in Lee is next to existing toxic sites. The town of Lee is facing the fact that we will become another toxic “Superfund” site.
Edward Lahey, Lee