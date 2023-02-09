Letter: EPA should reconsider PCB dump plan for Lee

To the editor: The Environment Protection Agency must rescind its political decision to allow General Electric to build a toxic PCB dump in Lee in the heart of the Berkshires.
The EPA has widely questioned some of its agency’s decisions and actions under the previous presidential administration. In 2021, EPA Administrator Michael Regan wrote: “Manipulating, suppressing, or otherwise impeding science has real-world consequences for human health and the environment. When politics drives science rather than science informing policy, we are more likely to make policy choices that sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us.”
The proposed “upland disposal facility” that GE wants to construct in Lee is yet another example of a hasty decision in the interest of a major corporation that has real world consequences on the environment and health and safety of the surrounding populations. The EPA has disregarded the pleas from the Berkshire residents. The EPA refused to participate in public forums organized by the Lee Select Board. The agency refused to participate in Lee Board of Health proceedings. It has disregarded the referendum and votes taken by the Lee townspeople. It has not sided with the townspeople’s challenges in court.
It is time for the EPA to fully recognize that politics drove science rather than science informing policy in the decision to place the PCB dump in Lee. The result of the EPA’s bad policy choices here will sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us unless you reconsider the plans to place a disposal site near the populations of Lee and Lenox.
The EPA is accepting a new round of comments on the plans for the Berkshires toxic PCB dump through Feb. 13 at R1Housatonic@epa.gov.
Josh Bloom, Lee