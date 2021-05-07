To the editor: The town of Great Barrington has three very capable candidates running for two available Select Board positions.
Let me explain why I believe one of your choices should be Eric Gabriel.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Eric and his family for most of the 45 years we have resided in this town. Eric was born and raised here and has a passion for this town that is an important factor to consider. He has been able to do what many of us wish our own children and grandchildren could have done. After being educated in our schools, he started a thriving business as an electrician and now employs a sizable crew. He has also reinvested in the community and has purchased several properties and refurbished them, providing affordable housing opportunities right here. Eric is bright, has great ideas for the future of our community and is willing to do the work to improve the infrastructure one step at a time.
Eric has also been an active part of the Housatonic Improvement Committee, the primary focus being the planning for the former Housatonic School.
He is level-headed and thoughtful about the future of the town, he is a team player and willing to jump in and do the necessary research to move projects forward. I have had the pleasure of watching him grow his business and deal with other tradesmen to smoothly complete building projects.
I am very proud of this young man. As a former Selectman myself I believe I have a sense of what it takes for a five-person board to reach consensus and work for the best interests of the town. Eric brings the spirit, temperament, and intellect to speak his mind without creating oppositional factions within the board.
Please vote Eric Gabriel for Great Barrington selectman on May 11.
Richard J. Melluzzo, Great Barrington