To the editor: Please vote on May 9, fellow West Stockbridge voters.
We are extending our full support for Eric Shimelonis' candidacy for reelection to the West Stockbridge Select Board. Eric has proven himself to be a highly capable and tireless worker for the betterment of our town. Those of you who have attended select board meetings will already know this, as you have seen his excellent leadership in action.
Let's keep West Stockbridge great. Come out and vote May 9.
Lori and Joe Rose, West Stockbridge