To the editor: As full-time residents of West Stockbridge, the upcoming Select Board election on May 9 will determine the future direction of our town.
Reelecting Eric Shimelonis is key to maintaining the progress the town has achieved toward creating a safe and vital community respectful of its past, caring about its present and ready to embrace its future. Eric has been a central figure in the leadership change that resulted from the last election. He, along with his fellow Select Board members, have set West Stockbridge on the path toward carefully managed growth that preserves the history of our town while also ensuring that it has a vital future with all the services necessary to protect its residents and their homes.
With Eric’s continued leadership as a Select Board member, we can be assured that West Stockbridge willingly embraces the challenges and opportunities to create an inclusive and vital community that works for all town residents and contribute to the future of Berkshire County. Eric led the successful transformation of fire protective services by professionalizing what had been a poorly run department and creating a partnership with Richmond that has improved ambulance and fire department responsiveness and safety. Eric also drove the process that led to West Stockbridge being designated a Massachusetts Green Community, which yielded a $127,556 grant to improve energy efficiency of municipal operations. He also initiated the development of the first Town Master Plan since 1959, which includes an Open Space and Recreation Plan with grant funding of $50,000 from the Massachusetts Community Compact Program.
The candidate that we choose on May 9 will impact which direction the town takes in determining its future. We cannot allow a small but vocal opposition to return us to outdated modes of governance which mired the town in a malaise of inefficient cronyism that left us with a dangerously ill equipped, unprofessional fire department and no dedicated ambulance service. A vote for Eric is a vote for a future that creates a town environment that cares about current businesses and attracts the next generation shop-owners, restaurants and arts organizations that attract young families and old, keeping West Stockbridge an exciting and active participant in the future of Berkshire County.
Jeff and Jane Nestel-Patt, West Stockbridge