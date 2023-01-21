Letter: Erratic new Congress should be a wake-up call to decent politicians, organizers

To the editor: The new Congress is off to a crazy start.
Some are making a mockery of the process they usually follow, which shows us they have no interest in actually governing. We must speak out to protect our rights and our democracy. We must urge our representatives to hold the line against MAGA extremism.
The government must support American families and protect our freedoms. Seniors like me must not be pawns used by the government by threatening to cut our Medicare and Social Security. Climate change must be worked on.
As voters, we can hold our government officials accountable when they use their power not to help our communities but advance their extreme agenda, give tax handouts to their rich friends and target the vulnerable.
Rosemary A. Seifert-Graf, Cummington