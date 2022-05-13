To the editor: In a recently released memoir by Donald Trump’s former defense secretary, Mark Esper, we learn that back in 2020 Trump broached the subject of attacking the Mexican drug industry by launching some strategic missiles against its locations — in Mexico.
While there is absolutely no reason to doubt the veracity of this unbelievable preoccupation by Trump, it is yet another piece of evidence posed by his obvious risk to our democracy, with the autocratic Putin as his model.
As a seasoned mental health professional, I cannot but reiterate the potential folly in reelecting such a dangerous person to the highest office in our precious land.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox