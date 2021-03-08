To the editor: Hats off to Katherine Kidd for her wonderful essay on ensuring health care is age-friendly.
In my frequent need for health care providers — surgeons, internists, emergency room doctors, medical assistants, nurses, EMT technicians, dentists, dental technicians and others — I found all were without exception attentive, friendly and considerate, not to mention extremely capable. Never once did I feel as though I was getting lesser care or uncaring treatment by any of these medically trained persons because of my age, which is 74.
I know this isn't true for everyone. I had a 94-year-old aunt who at her once-a-year dentist visit was told "Gee, you're pretty old for that" when she asked about a whitening procedure. The visit was paid for by senior services of Springfield. So, she was old and poor and this dentist considered her a nuisance and not worth the effort to say something kind, much less perform a service he might have done for someone with better insurance.
The training and seminars that Kidd calls for are an essential part of creating public awareness. But we shouldn't lose sight of several other factors that should make health care providers more age-friendly. For one thing, there are more of us now. Persons over the age of 65 make up 20 percent of Berkshire County's population. By 2030, more than 20 percent of the population is expected to be older than 65 in 31 of Berkshire County's 32 municipalities. Second, we are the age cohort with the most disposable income and overall the best insurance coverage. We also have the most leisure time — time to be active, attend lectures on health care and aging, and write letters to the editor. And lastly, we are the most politically active cohort — demographically, people 65 and older are voters in the extreme, with those 65 years of age and older voting at a higher rate — 72 percent — than any other age group in Massachusetts. And they are best informed on public policy matters, such as health care.
Now is that a public anyone would want to antagonize?
Christopher Guidette, Otis