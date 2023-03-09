To the editor: As an insulin-dependent diabetic (Type 1), I read Eli Lilly's news release regarding its price drop for insulin as a perfect example of corporate dissimulation in the first degree.
CEO David A. Ricks went to great lengths to shine his company's contributions to making insulin affordable with "aggressive price cuts." Mr. Ricks is a wealthy Lilly veteran of 25 years rising to the top through his marketing and sales experience. Skyrocketing cost for insulin — not to mention the cost for pumps, infusion sets, CGM's and all other necessary accessories to keep mostly children and young adults alive in families struggling financially — remains a huge problem.
Eli Lilly is a rich pharmaceutical company who benefited from the extraordinary price gouge of insulin. Altruism is not at work here, guaranteed.
Bob Volat, Housatonic