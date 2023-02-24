To the editor: Recent news stories from presumably reliable sources warn us that new generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and BingGPT are especially good at spreading misinformation.
These programs apparently don’t have an ability to clearly tell between fact and fiction, and tend to shape output to what they sense human users want to read.
I’m wondering how different the dangers of these AI technologies are from traditional sources like Fox “News.” We learn from the Dominion lawsuit that hosts spread misinformation they privately thought to be false.
Then there are elected officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I worry further that Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Tucker Carlson access to 41,000 hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, “boisterous tourism” event to manipulate our understanding of what happened.
I also worry that our young people are not being given the skills to discriminate between fact and fiction and that politicians are shaping access to history and information. (See Florida.)
Thom Lipiczky, West Stockbridge