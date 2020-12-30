Eversource says it cares, but does it?
To the editor: Just before the Christmas storm Eversource sent out a robocall to warn us of possible power outages. They also made a point of how much they care about us and all that they were doing to get ready for power outages.
About a month ago I called their customer service line to report a dead tree leaning on the power wires going to a neighbor’s house. I gave them the address and the number on the power pole. A month later the tree is still on the wires. It really doesn’t seem like they care about keeping the lights on. Discouraging, but not surprising.
Steve Notarnicola, Pittsfield