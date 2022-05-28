To the editor: I think the police in every department need body cameras and dash cameras.
I believe this is true because I believe that you will find in more than 99 percent of encounters, the police do what they are expected to do — even when the results turn out poorly.
The police are often called to deal with situations that have or are spiraling out of control. No one calls 911 to invite the cop on the beat to a birthday party or a BBQ. To say the police are ill-equipped is only partly true. What is true is that folks call the police when they have failed to contain a situation — if they ever even tried. When they have failed to secure treatment or mental health counseling for their loved ones — and a person who then tips over the edge finally gets even too scary for the loved ones and friends — the police are called.
In the incidents involving the Pittsfield Police Department, the incidents were tense and there were weapons involved. Could the situation have been resolved without shots being fired? I don’t know; I was not the one being advanced upon. The officers retreated, by their accounts, more than 120 feet. But, when someone is hit twice with a Taser and keeps advancing, at any speed, it’s hard to believe that person is harmless, at least at that moment.
In a world where everyone has a video recorder in their pocket, I’m amazed that no cellphone video has surfaced. I don’t believe it doesn’t exist, but I do believe it doesn’t tell the story as the narrative some in the community wish to portray. Bodycam and dashcam video records from the beginning until the end of an encounter. It is video taken at the closest vantage points. If nothing else, it shows what the responders see.
I believe that shooting was best avoided if, long before 911 was dialed, Mr. Estrella was able to be convinced to take the treatment he needed. This was not a one-day event and most likely began days or weeks before the unfortunate night.
Our state delegation needs to work hard to get the rules changed to allow at least bodycam and dashcam video to be used without notice or consent so citizens can presume they are always being recorded. That change could help in every community in Massachusetts.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield