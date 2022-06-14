To the editor: All you need to do is drive around and see how people drive and say wow. I guess they really don’t care about gas cost.
Speeding, racing from red to red light, slamming on brakes and waiting then quickly accelerating for what purpose? Ego? Then they get on Facebook and complain about gas prices, etc. Sorry, cannot feel sorry for brainless drivers.
Learn to slow down. Ever hear of an accordion start from a stop? Saves gas.
I noticed Berkshire County drivers running red lights with abandon. I figured out they were taught yellow, red lights and stop signs are just a suggestion while driving.
Maybe if Pittsfield Police would crack down, they could make enough on tickets to pay for yearly overtime.
Maggie Smith, Pittsfield