Letter: Everyone running for public office should be required to show tax returns

To the editor: Wannabe "conservative Republicans" threaten to "weaponize" the IRS after the public release of an ex-president's and future presidential candidate's tax returns.
Weaponize? Here is an even more "conservative" view: Disclose the tax records of anyone seeking public office. Why? Because the job they seek is to serve the "public." If they want to feed at the public trough, then pony up the tax history, pal. If there is something they're ashamed of releasing, then this policy would keep them private, and keep the wannabe a private citizen.
In other words, all public officials should be subject to fully revealing their IRS returns. The once Grand Old Party is merely "threatening" to do what should already be done. And if it keeps another con artist out of office, then all right.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale