To the editor: I experienced a sense of deja vu while reading Felix Carroll’s article ("Pittsfield's North Street retailers want answers. Mayor Tyer says, 'It's a work in progress,'" Eagle, Aug. 21).
To be sure, a safe and vibrant downtown area is the lifeblood of a healthy community; and, over the years, Pittsfield, to its credit, has made great strides in revitalizing North Street. However, for some reason, it consistently falls short of meeting retailers’ basic needs (parking, safety, cleanliness) by leaving these issues woefully under-addressed and by leaving stakeholders out of the planning and decision-making processes.
All of the above aside, the article brought one new very disturbing and shameful issue to light. That is that the owners of Township Four Floristry and Home are planning to leave the area out of concern for their own safety. Apparently, they made this decision after their storefront was egged and reportedly because of the barrage of homophobic slurs directed at them.
The last time I checked, egging windows was considered vandalism. Vandalism was considered a crime. And targeting someone because of their race, religion or sexual orientation was considered a hate crime in the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
I have no idea if the egging incident meets the legal definition of a hate crime. However, given the vandalism of their property coupled with the reported homophobic slurs, make no mistake, business owners Jed Thompson and Nathan Hanford are being driven out of the city by hate. Yes, hate. Let us call it by its ugly name.
The milquetoast response from the mayor quoted in the article left me unimpressed and embarrassed for the city. First of all, the mayor and her administration ought to send a clear message that vandalism and crimes of hate will not be tolerated in the city. Secondly, the mayor would do well to make it her business to know how residents of Pittsfield who are targeted by hate feel. Thirdly, the mayor should initiate a community education program that addresses issues of bias and prejudice. She could begin by updating her own knowledge base. For example, homosexuality is not a "lifestyle." That notion is so 1970s.
It would be great to see Mayor Linda Tyer, Police Chief Michael Wynn and Berkshire District Attorney Harrington stand together and denounce all hate-motivated activity. Heck, they could even invite Attorney General Maura Healey who, married to a woman, takes these issues very seriously.
Mary L. Ferraro, Pittsfield