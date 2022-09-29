To the editor: I graduated high school two years ago, and now I fully realize how much my school helped me learn things that have helped me in the real world, and I feel these lessons should be mandatory in all schools.
I am a Berkshire Arts and Technology Public Charter School (BART) 2020 graduate. Throughout high school and middle school, there were countless lessons on professionalism in business, like how you should dress for different events. Interviewing skills were a necessity that we were taught and that I have used several times in the last few months, the same as skills in resume writing. I am now in college, and in the last year of high school, we had an intensive course that focused on the skills we needed for the transition and helped us write essays for and apply to college and to scholarships. This made the transition directly to college for me much easier than expected and showed me how much preparation I actually did in high school. I even file my own taxes.
What all of this means, and what I am trying to say, is that I believe that these are essential lessons for everyone. I think that all high schools should have a program with these lessons, especially for those who are planning to go directly to college after high school. Regardless of what major or discipline a student intends to enter, or even if they do not plan to go to college, there are still important lessons that should be learned, such as filing taxes or interviewing.
Suppose the high school does not have the budget or resources to have the class during the day. In that case, there should be a public program on these topics available, at least for students and other members of the public, due to how essential most of these skills are to everyday life.
Ash Pixley, Pittsfield