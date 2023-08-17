Letter: Everyone should see 'The Sound of Freedom'

To the editor: There is a lot of controversy over the new film “Sound of Freedom,” including some creative media discrediting and trashing of the film, the makers of the film, the actors and even the audiences that have attended this film.
Ignore the crafted controversy. This is a beautifully done, superbly acted film sensitively portraying the horrific subject of child sexual abuse and slavery. Decent, caring, thoughtful individuals are going to and should go to see and support this film.
There are a lot of good causes and I’ve met many good people doing much needed volunteer work in our world on important issues, and that makes my heart glad. The more of us who support this film with our attendance, the more the film's distribution will increase, and that will help spread the word and increase the opportunity for education and potential help to effect change.
The world needs to be delivered from modern-day slavery and the horrific torture of young innocents under child sex trafficking who need our help in this small way to end these crimes against humanity.
Elizabeth Kulas, Pittsfield