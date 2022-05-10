To the editor: I strongly agree with the resident who suggested the old Price Chopper location on Main Street as the site for our much-needed community center. ("Lee financial watchdogs urge town to say no to $12.5 million community center at town meeting," Eagle, May 2.)
It is in the center of town and on the bus line. It would be less expensive to retrofit an existing building with refrigeration and bathroom facilities than to erect a new building from scratch. This site also has ample outside space, so perhaps one basketball court could be included inside and one outside for use in decent weather. The center could include a small kitchen that could be used to host cooking classes, a wellness center, and one basketball court inside. Indoor games like foosball, air hockey and board games could be available. The wellness center could conduct health assessments, provide immunizations and be a resource for other healthy initiatives. And it would be much more accessible for our elderly citizens.
I think this would be a perfect compromise without sacrificing any elements of the original plan. I can't think of a better use for that location than to invest in our youth and service our senior citizens.
Nancy Stuart, Lee