Letter: Expect more from, and do more for, our democracy

To the editor: I wanted to respond to a July 26 letter to the editor in The Eagle ("Letter: Why I changed back from independent to the Democratic Party").
In that letter, the author implored others to vote for one of the two major–party candidates in 2024 and looked back ruefully on his vote that he made as a youth for John Anderson, who ran as an independent in 1980 against Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter.
Our system is broken. What goes on in Washington is a disgrace. The idea that you should submerge your feelings and vote for a candidate you do not truly support simply because he is the better of two poor major party nominees is wrongheaded.
Untraditional candidates like John Anderson give voice to the idea that politics could be better, purer, bolder and more noble than what voters have come to expect. What we face in 2024 is not just another episode of ordinary quadrennial electoral dissatisfaction. Something must change, and the status quo is not the answer.
This wasted-vote argument is nonsense. If you voted for John Kerry in 2004, did you feel your vote was thrown away because he lost? If you voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016, did you feel your vote was thrown away because she lost?
Following all of these practical options has put us into this situation of gridlock, partisan wrangling, a campaign finance quagmire and uncontrollable debt. We need someone who has the determination to run against politics-as-usual and who has the courage of his or her convictions, regardless of partisan affiliation. It could be different, the voters might love it and it might change the trajectory of our nation's future.
Jim Mason, Becket
The writer is author of "No Holding Back: The 1980 John B. Anderson Presidential Campaign," published by University Press of America in 2011.