To the editor: When Congress expanded the child tax credit for millions of American families and sent it as monthly payments, the rate of child poverty dropped by almost half.
Surveys showed that this money enabled families to pay for rent, utilities, food, clothing and school supplies. But in December, 51 U.S. senators let the payments expire. As a result, 3.7 million children fell into poverty in January — a 41 percent increase — because the CTC payments stopped.
Pushing children and families back into poverty is unconscionable. Our children succeed when they are well-nourished, housed and educated. Expanding the CTC was remarkably and quickly successful. But Congress has pulled the rug out from under and made the challenges facing families that much greater. Adding this on top of an historic and devastating pandemic is irresponsible.
I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the CTC with permanent full refundability and to resume the monthly payments as soon as possible. And we can pay for it by having the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.
Note: If you qualified for CTC monthly payments last year, go to childtaxcredit.gov to learn how to claim the rest of your credit. You must file a tax return to get either the remaining credit or the entire credit if you did not get advance payments. And you must file a 2021 tax return to get the expanded CTC and the earned income tax credit. You can learn more and get free filing assistance at GetYourRefund.org.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington