To the editor: As someone who occasionally teaches a Williams College course on science vs. pseudoscience, I was dismayed by the nonaesthetic part of the opposition to cellphone towers that I read about in The Eagle.
I am a fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, and I have long followed anti-cellphone claims. My conclusion: The people of Pittsfield should be cheering the proposed towers because of the improved communications, and that should realize that claims of harm from cellphones have been widely debunked over many years. Property values should go up with the better coverage.
I asked for a research summary for Barry Karr of the Center for Inquiry, and he sent me a “Why you don’t need to worry about 5G” fact sheet. It says, in part, that a body of high-quality research “has consistently failed to discover substantial harm from radio waves. Governmental health organizations generally agree with this assessment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), based on 'a large number of studies conducted over two decades … no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.' The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reached a similar conclusion in February 2020 after reviewing 125 published studies: There are no quantifiable adverse health effects in humans caused by exposures at or under the current cell phone exposure limits.’”
Jay Pasachoff, Williamstown
The writer is a professor in the astronomy department at Williams College.