To the editor: I read Kevin Maher's letter ("Letter: America will survive Biden's presidency," Eagle, Aug. 11) and sighed.
Once again, like so many supporters of former president Donald Trump who write into the Eagle, Mr. Maher makes outrageous claims unsupported by facts.
While prices have gone up for certain goods and services, this is only to be expected (the basic law of supply and demand) as our country recovers from the economic devastation it suffered during the worst of the pandemic — a pandemic, it must be noted, that was made much worse (and that has, once again, reared its ugly head due to the rise of the delta variant) than it had to be because Donald Trump and his minions (Kayleigh McEnany, Mark Meadows, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Jim Jordan, et al.) downplayed the seriousness of COVID with statements such as "it's no worse than the flu" and "it will be over by Easter (Spring 2020)" and spread misinformation regarding the importance of social distancing, masking and the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines.
For Mr. Maher to say that "COVID-positive illegal immigrants" are responsible for the spread of "other infectious diseases" and that America has become "the laughing stock of the world" under President Biden's leadership is nothing less than absurd. Where is his evidence to support these claims? As Mr. Maher ends his letter with "God bless America," I will assume he is a true believer. So, going forward, when making statements that they wish others to buy into, I hope Mr. Maher and his ilk will embrace the following famous quote by engineer W. Edwards Deming: "In God we trust. All others must bring data."
Facts matter, Mr. Maher. They always have, and always will.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield