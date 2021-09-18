To the editor: I read with great interest Dennis Lattizzori’s letter “I don’t know how our nation will survive Biden” (Eagle, Sept. 14). But like many Americans these days, he offers no solutions, only disbarring remarks.
I’m an independent. My 2016 vote for Donald Trump was an “anti-Hilary" vote. My 2020 vote for Joe Biden was "I've seen enough of narcissism, lying and scandals."
I believe in Trump’s “America First.” I also believe in Biden’s No. 1 attribute: common decency. The only solution is for Americans to stop the decisiveness that has only given us poor presidential choices and focus on finding those persons regardless of party that will put America first and have that humanistic tread that all Americans want.
Enough is enough. It’s time to put our children and grandchildren first and send the Trump and Biden types packing. Let's all change from "America first" to "families first” and get this done once and for all.
Joe Lipa, Pittsfield