Letter: Fanto's column highlights the obstacles facing public servants

To the editor: Clarence Fanto's column about town meetings and the dearth of "citizens able or willing to volunteer for town government" is spot on. ("Clarence Fanto: Ready to vote? If not, keep your complaints to yourself," Eagle, April 26.)
His observation that volunteers on boards and committees are frequently subjected to "verbal abuse" and vilified on social media sadly seems to go with the territory when one chooses to volunteer for one's town.
I have witnessed first-hand hardworking volunteers being cursed at, their reputations trashed, treated disrespectfully and uncivilly, and accusations of unfounded ethics and Open Meeting Law violations brought against them (only to be later dismissed as unwarranted) that ultimately cost our small town substantial legal fees to defend against. Those are extra funds, it must be noted, that our town doesn't have and that could be much better spent.
I'm not saying that citizens shouldn't hold their boards and elected officials accountable; when these volunteers/ officials act in a self-serving or unethical manner they should definitely be called out. Unfortunately, often those who bring these charges and spread misinformation regarding the issues at hand do so with an inherent bias against the volunteer and/or elected official because the position of those making the charges doesn't align with that being promoted by leadership. Just because you disagree with the decisions made by town leadership doesn't give you the right to spread misinformation or bring ethics charges and accuse the decision-makers of open meeting violations.
So, it's no wonder that capable, talented and hardworking volunteers think twice before stepping up to be part of the solution rather than just sitting back and complaining about the problem. Still, I'm grateful that in my town we have folks who, despite the inherent pitfalls that come with volunteering, are willing to do so. These folks devote countless hours of their time and expertise so that Sandisfield is a place we all can be happy and proud to call home.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield