To the editor: I want to sing the praises of children and parents at Farmington River Elementary School in Otis after their participation in this year's Community Arts Production performed this month.
I am proud to have worked on this production along with many others at our school. While The Berkshire Eagle was unable to make mention of this production, despite having received several notices and photos, it certainly deserves to be acknowledged, especially when we have all struggled with so many COVID restrictions and school closures this past year.
Children in grades K-5 delivered an impressive performance of "The Cowhands and The Aliens Rescue Earth," an original musical educational comedy about conserving earth resources and halting the fast moving path of destruction caused by pollution. Many of the scenes, songs and dance numbers were written and choreographed by the children themselves, with students providing musical accompaniment along with local pianist, Isabel Marcheselli.
At two performances and with the necessary COVID restrictions in place, students did their absolute best to project their voices while wearing masks and using as much dramatic gesturing as they could. These skills were taught at drama workshops the program had in 2020, with grant funding from local Massachusetts Cultural Council organizations in Otis and Sandisfield. The workshops were closed in March 2020 along with the school. Thankfully, the grants’ extensions gave us another chance to rally for a performance this Spring.
When this school year began, we held our breaths, worried that at any second, another school closure could happen, or broader restrictions would prohibit our performance. Nevertheless, children participated in zoom rehearsals until stricter restrictions were lifted, allowing us to rehearse and perform live.
Staging a COVID-time musical is not an easy task. Dramatic scenes had to be COVID-adjusted to adhere to distancing requirements; children in the chorus were spaced from each other while sitting on hay bales; and the number of cast with speaking roles was limited. But the children's spirits were not dampened and they enthusiastically performed at their best for the school community.
After more than a year of zero school events, these performances marked the beginning of a return to family community gatherings, which have been dearly missed. We have all been disheartened by the absence of these gatherings, so when they can happen once again, it is worth celebrating.
Laura Catullo, Otis