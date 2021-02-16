Faulty fire hydrants in North Adams show neglect, liability
To the editor: The report of the fire in North Adams on Friday, hampered by inoperative hydrant water supply, is a marker of incredible neglect, irresponsibility and gross liability.
Lack of a fatality is only one lucky statistic. The danger to the firefighters themselves and the costly property damage should clearly stimulate civic duty for review of their public protection. Deferred maintenance is no more than a buzzword for egregious disregard for public safety. Not just having one faulty fixture, but experiencing numerous attempts from at least four hydrants adjacent to the fire scene fits perfectly into the revelation that the municipal entity admits to over 100 known nonfunctioning hydrant units.
How do they know about all of these potential disasters? They know it even before a tragedy, and they have not acted. How many lives are being put in jeopardy by this very dangerous malfeasance?
Does the collective homeowner and business insurance industry that writes protective fire insurance policies for those so affected by hampered or nonfunctioning water supply still honor their coverage? Rightfully, and without delay, they should consider either not writing new policies, canceling coverage or significantly increasing premiums. The property owners need to demand that which their taxes are supposed to provide.
Ronald Maitland, Lenox
The writers is a retired captain of a fire rescue company.