To the editor: In my opinion, the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is a flagrant example of what government bureaucrats can do.
I don’t know if Trump kept some classified documents, but if he did, the act was similar to what Hillary Clinton did, and she was given a pass. I would protest the FBI raid if it had been done to a Democratic Party leader or, for that matter, an ordinary citizen like you or me.
I worked for decades as an engineer on classified programs (FBM guidance systems), and I used and authored many classified documents. A lot of stuff is over-classified, meaning that it is marked as classified when it really isn’t. The ugly truth is that this is sometimes done to prevent access by critics, i.e., for political purpose.
As President Joe Biden has already demonstrated, a president has authority to declassify information even by simply talking about it. This authority has been identified as a possible defense if charges are brought against Trump.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge