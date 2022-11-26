Letter: Feature from 1948 brought fond memories of wonderful teacher

To the editor:
I loved reading the article, "It's hard cash at Briggs Grade 1 store" (a story originally from the Nov. 22, 1948, Berkshire Eagle, and featured recently, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in The Eagle's "From the Archives" series). It brought back many fond memories.
A few years after this article was printed, Miss Florence K. Connors was my First Grade teacher. She was such a wonderful teacher.
I loved learning how to read when she taught us how by using those exciting Dick and Jane phonics charts and reading books.
One of my best memories occurred when we made a Native American village on our classroom table. She had taken us on a field trip to the meadow across the street from the school in order for us to collect all our supplies.
So much fun and learning in Miss Connors' classroom!
Peggy Goodrich Nelson, Pittsfield