To the editor: The working class, veterans, elderly, small businesses and poor people don't have a chance with Congress and the White House.
Congress has passed relief bills that never get to the people in need. Instead, Williams College gets $4.2 million while small businesses get pennies if any help at all. The Veterans Affairs system is horribly broken. Small landlords still had to pay their mortages, property taxes and utility bills even though renters didn't have to pay their rent. Because of high unemployment payments, small businesses were forced to do business without proper manpower. The list goes on.
Meanwhile, despite getting bailed out in 2009, banks, insurance and investment companies and big business have been less than thankful to those taxpayers who bailed them out — hidden fees, loan rejections and higher rates smother us. Right now, the average employee has less buying power than before Jan. 20 — far less. Since politicians are now back in their pockets, they will continue to abuse what is left of the middle and working class.
Yet Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal have done little to nothing to actually represent and help the first congressional district. Unless you are a big shot, they won't return your calls or answer your letters. Guess they are too busy kissing up to big tech and wealthy donors to care. They have no problems taking away our rights. Ask the stranded Americans in Afghanistan how they feel about being left in the dark.
The holidays will be rough on many Americans, but in Washington, every day is Christmas.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington