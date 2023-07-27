Letter: Feds' end-run on right to repair signals another threat to democracy

To the editor: I was prompted to write this letter after reading The Berkshire Eagle's editorial on the recent ruling regarding right-to-repair, with the law Massachusetts citizens voted for being overridden by the federal government.
This power-grab by automakers to maintain their dominance as to where a customer can get one's car repaired is very scary because it is a clear and obvious blow to the democratic process; Massachusetts voters voted to give customers the choice as to which dealer repairs their car, the auto lobby retaliated and Massachusetts was ordered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to not enforce its own law.
This reminds me all too much of the Verizon cell tower in Pittsfield. Evidence was provided that the radiation from the tower was making nearby residents ill. Verizon was issued a cease-and-desist order and then filed a lawsuit against the city of Pittsfield because they refused to comply. The result was the city and Board of Health were powerless to protect residents.
This is what happens when democracy fails. People vote thinking they have power and then their votes get overturned by those with the power, that being the automakers in this most recent instance.
Regarding the power of corporations in this country, another wake-up call for me was learning that the United States Postal Service has contracted with Amazon to allow for package deliveries on Sunday. This raised a glaring red flag for how fast democracy could perish and be replaced with some form of oligarchic dictatorship.
Therefore, I urge all citizens to please do whatever you can to participate in the democratic process, be it writing letters, calling elected officials, making sure to vote in every election. Our democracy needs this now more than ever.
I wanted to offer a big thank you to our U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren for speaking out against NHTSA's ruling to overturn what Massachusetts voted for. These are the leaders whom I personally support and who are doing their job to protect democracy. Among other things, this is why I vote in every election and why I feel voting is so important.
David Grossman-Ponemon, Pittsfield