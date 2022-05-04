To the editor: The world is facing an extreme nutrition crisis compounded by the war in Ukraine on top of the pandemic.
According to Bread.org, in 2022, “nearly 14 million more children are likely to be severely malnourished because of the pandemic’s impacts. This means that 58.9 million young children — or almost the whole population of South Africa — will likely face life-threatening malnutrition if the global community doesn’t act.” Each year, half of all preventable deaths in children under 5 are attributed to malnutrition. To put this in perspective, 3.1 million children die from hunger related causes annually.
There are more than 800 million people in the world suffering from food insecurity. And the situation has worsened dramatically due to the crisis in Ukraine. Both Ukraine and Russia are the bread basket of the world, as well as the source for 80 percent of the potash used in fertilizer. The prices of wheat, corn and sunflower oil have increased exorbitantly. And as much as we see this impacting our grocery bills, the effect is that much more dramatic in low- and middle-income countries.
The U.S. has long supported broad nutritional access globally, yet more must be done. Congress is requesting $300 million for nutrition aid via USAID. (Note that less than 1 percent of the federal budget goes toward foreign assistance, of which this is a small part.) Lacking access to food is a compelling reason for people to leave their homes and become refugees. Just think about what you might do if you could not feed your children. Helping provide appropriate nutrition will not only save lives, but help prevent further refugee crises.
I want to thank the entire Massachusetts delegation for their support of the Maternal Child Health and Nutrition Letter for fiscal year 2023. The full House has passed the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act. I hope that Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey will likewise support the corresponding Senate bill.
In a world where we have the resources to feed everyone, it is inexcusable for so many to suffer the permanent effects of malnutrition or even to face death. The pandemic worsened this situation and now food has become weaponized in Ukraine. It is incumbent that we support robust funding for nutrition, both domestically and globally. Feeding the world is clearly within our reach.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington