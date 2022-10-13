To the editor: I've enjoyed Thom Smith's "Naturewatch" column for many years and particularly liked his recent advice to a reader about feeding wild turkeys: "Don't feed them!" ("Put your bird feeders out now to attract a wide variety of birds, but please don't feed the wild turkeys," Eagle, Oct. 5.)
I'd like to take this concept a bit further and suggest that if your readers choose to feed any backyard birds, they consider making a donation to their local food bank, equal to the amount that they spend on bird food.
There are many hungry people here in Berkshire County. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, world hunger is peaking. As long as human hunger persists anywhere, I find it difficult to justify growing and transporting thousands of tons of grains and seeds only to feed them to wild birds.
Peter Barrett, North Egremont