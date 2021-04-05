To the editor: Having read with dismay yet another damning letter to the editor from Mr. Gilardi ("Letter: At news conference, Biden seemed lost at sea," Eagle, April 1), I felt close to the boiling point yet again.
I’m sure that I wasn’t alone. I imagine countless others have been goaded by this man enough to make them feel the same mix of repugnance and bewilderment. But let us not take the bait that this man so valiantly proffers from behind the fierce glow of his computer screen.
Let us not be tempted to draft — even in our heads — our taut rejoinder to his provocations. Instead, I think we should try to think about how he got to this twisted and angry place. It couldn’t have been a very happy journey for him. There are any number of reasons that a person can become so distressed and disordered and it is not for me to unpack his baggage. Nor is it for him to put a cramp on the start of my day.
From now on, I will just feel compassion for Mr. Gilardi. From now on, I will allow him to be the hero of his own modest narrative and get on with my day.
Kate Baldwin, Richmond