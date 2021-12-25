To the editor: As I sit here having The Berkshire Eagle read to me online, I realize how lucky I am.
Since Thanksgiving, I have been filled with gratitude for all the blessings in my life. My motto is and always has been "family first." Without my loving family I would be nothing. We have handled life's challenges well and show our love freely. It saddens me to think of those who don't share those experiences, and I try to offer words of kindness when I think they are needed.
As we approach Christmas, I'd like to thank those who help me keep my spirits up:
Lyla Clapper, resident service coordinator here at Berkshiretown apartments. I am able to type letters because I know the keyboard by heart and make the letters extra large so I can see them. Lyla edits my letters and sends them to The Eagle for me. She is a joy to know.
Johanna, the Senior Center bus driver who takes Berkshiretown residents for groceries every Wednesday, is a ray of sunshine. She is thoughtful and a hard worker, always willing to help us. We are a merry group and I look forward to our weekly outing.
Tracy is a home health aide I acquired through elder Services. At 88 years of age, there are many things I need help with, and I consider Tracy to be an invaluable friend.
My daughter Lisa helps me every week with my emails and bills. She stays after and I look forward to our visits.
My son Joe and daughter-in-law Becky keep in touch regularly to see how I am doing and I love hearing their voices. I feel loved and cared for by so many people and I am grateful to be so fortunate.
As we approach the Christmas season with all of festivities and family gatherings, please be aware that for so many it is primarily a celebration of the birth of Christ. Have a safe and blessed Christmas.
Last but not least, I must thank The Berkshire Eagle for giving people like myself the ability to have the newspaper read to them online. I read the newspaper every morning for years and it was upsetting when I could no longer do so. This has truly been a blessing.
Connie Yannone, Pittsfield