Letter: Feeling the loss of our flying freedoms

To the editor: In 1961, I got my engineering degree and was hired by General Electric and then realized that I had enough money to get a pilot license.
Thereafter, I flew small Piper Cherokee planes all around the Eastern U.S. and over to Eleuthera island in the Bahamas. One favorite day trip was to Washington National Airport, now renamed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
I could not do that today. Recently, a small corporate jet flew over the Washington, D.C., restricted airspace without authorization and was intercepted at supersonic speed by six jet fighters. Even so, the unauthorized plane had flown beyond the airspace before the jets caught up with it. The pilot was likely incapacitated by loss of pressurization, and the plane was on autopilot. It eventually crashed when it ran out of fuel.
Back in the day, I could fly into Washington National without even a visual flight rules plan. On Sundays in the past, airline traffic almost stopped, and this great airport was taken over by dozens of little Pipers and Cessnas, all filled with kids on their way to see the museums and monuments of our capital city. One day a week it became the people’s airport. It was real patriotic democracy in action.
After I got my instrument rating, I often flew the “River One” instrument approach. It starts at the Potomac River a few miles north of the airport, and you visually follow the river all the way to the runway. As you fly this approach at quite low altitude, the National Mall, the Capitol and all the monuments are laid out close by on your left. What a sight. If you take an airline flight into Reagan National, get a window seat on the left and you may experience this unforgettable sight.
We have lost countless freedoms that were once our birthright. For me, the most painful example is what has happened to Washington National Airport.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge