Letter: Fence plan for Lenox development is insulting to those seeking workforce housing

To the editor: Am I to understand that the residents of the “completely segregated” Twelve Oaks development (the same name as the Wilkes’ plantation in “Gone With the Wind”) are so afraid of meeting the teachers, firefighters, nurses and other workers who will finally be able to afford to live in Lenox that they want the developer to build a fence to separate them any possible interaction with the residents of the Brushwood Farm community? ("A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units," Eagle, July 22.)
That is an outrageous demand. What an insult to the hardworking people whose skills, talents and hard work make the Berkshires a great place to live.
Susan Dana, Lenox