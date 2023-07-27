Letter: Fencing trend grows amid new Lenox housing development

To the editor: Recently, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the proposed affordable housing complex in Lenox and the idea of a fence being erected. ("A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units," Eagle, July 22.)
Observing the broader picture, it's evident that fences are becoming increasingly common throughout the county, particularly in Lenox, as neighbors choose to create boundaries between their properties. It's reasonable to assume that the Twelve Oaks property owners would respond similarly to any neighboring development, just as they have done with the affordable housing complex.
While I personally support these developments in our town, I also believe in respecting property owners' rights to control access to their land. Likewise, our Lenox neighbors have every right to exercise this discretion. Those who oppose such measures may be attempting to politicize the matter. Some sort of buffer is not unreasonable, and perhaps a cyclone fence is not the right aesthetics, but perhaps a combination of fencing and trees with appropriate signage is less offensive.
Kevin Kirshner, Lenox