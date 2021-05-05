To the editor: When considering your choice for the Lenox School Committee, please do so with the knowledge of what each candidate will bring to the table.
Read and listen closely. There are three crucial spots open. What is needed, is continued leadership, educational knowledge, fiscal responsibility and equity for all learners. New perspective is a positive for all. Now is not the time for a candidate with little experience, who campaigns solely on the fact that they were born and raised in Lenox, and that Lenox only produces “exceptional future leaders.”
You want a candidate who exudes confidence while not settling for status quo. Someone who is not afraid to ask the tough questions. We need a candidate that recognizes that while Lenox is an exceptional school system, it has it shortfalls. Now is the time to “do your homework” and make an informed decision. Our kids are worth it. Our future deserves it. On May 10, my vote will be for Meghan Kirby, Kim Winger and Veronica Fenton.
Kim Graham, Lenox Dale