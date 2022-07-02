To the editor: Thanks to the court-packing scheme of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is now just a partisan political animal, mimicking the extreme politics of the Republican Party.
You can make a difference: Get involved with the Rural Freedom Network, a group that Sherwood Guernsey formed right here in the Berkshires just after the election of 2016. It is an independent political action committee.
Sherwood formed it to support Democratic candidates and Democratic values in rural areas outside of Massachusetts with strong, clear messaging. Right now, we are actively working to support Democrats and to defeat Republican extremists in New Hampshire, upstate New York and in rural Pennsylvania. We are creating and producing thousands of postcards, which we distribute free of charge, creating videos making clear distinctions about choices in November, and stressing the importance of this coming midterm election.
Overturning Roe v. Wade is just the worst decision so far from the now illegitimate Roberts court. They make a mockery of our Constitution, pushing an extreme right-wing agenda supported by only a minority of Americans. The list of rights they are prepared to take away from us is no less than terrifying.
The only hope is winning the midterm elections in November.
You can help by addressing and mailing postcards by emailing marie@sglawoffice.com or by contributing whatever amount you can to the work of the Rural Freedom Network by going to our website: ruralfreedomnetwork.org and clicking "donate." Every dollar counts.
Help us fight back. Help us end minority rule. Help us to save our democracy.
Mary Pat Akers, Great Barrington
Frank Farkas, Pittsfield
Lee Harrison, Williamstown
Ben Hillman, Sheffield
Sheila Irvin, Pittsfield
The writers are all on the board of the Rural Freedom Network.