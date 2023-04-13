Letter: Figuring out the world, one new task at a time

To the editor: The way the world is going these days, where nobody is about to grow up and sit down calmly to discuss things rather than shout at each other in the filthy bathtub they’re in, I’ve decided I’m going my way. I’ll try to help folks like me instead.
In case you have or are contemplating getting hearing aids, listen up. Don’t put them down without writing yourself a note about where they are. Do not take them out “for a second” or just to answer someone without holding them in your little hand so they can be safely returned to their proper places — in your ears. They are very expensive. And leave the new battery out in the open air for about two minutes or more before putting it into the hearing aid. It’s giving it some extra life this way.
Once upon a time, the doctor was someone you knew well enough to call by his first name. (There weren’t many "hers" in those days). Mine also came to the house if necessary. If not, you could call his office and make an appointment with a real person. Now it takes an IT person just to get the office.
If you were really in luck and got close to actually talking to a doctor about how hard you find breathing and he says "oxygen," you won’t be leaving that anywhere but close by. It now becomes a whole new world. From this day forward, you won’t be jumping up to get a sandwich or run out the door if you’re late. You’ll find that carrying around a hose in your nose (good idea for a poem) limits where you go — even if it’s the bathroom.
It’s a whole new world out there, and it’s not getting a whole lot better. Just don’t try to figure it out. I gave up when I got glasses.
Good luck.
Georgianna Dana, Worthington