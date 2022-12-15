Letter: Finally, marriage equality is now the law of the land

To the editor: Some won’t like it, but after a long battle, a commonsense federal mandate was signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday.
Believe it or not, it was a slightly bipartisan vote that secured the rights for same-sex and interracial couples to be legally treated with dignity and respect. What is sad to me is this had to be voted on, but at least now, there are lawful protections in place.
My wife and I served 53 years in the Army and can proudly say we served with gay and interracial service members. The only thing that mattered to us was completing the mission and when the bullets started flying, no one cared about anything other than surviving.
As a former staff member at the prestigious Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, I would tell fellow infantrymen and other Combat Arm professionals they have been serving with gays of all ranks their entire career — whether or not they knew it or would not accept it. As an accredited higher learning institute, we were charged by the Department of Defense to support readiness and not to convert or force a specific viewpoint, but to educate and expose the service members to all viewpoints and realities.
After decades of two wars, I feel confident the military can confirm the importance of staying alive on the battlefield versus worrying about a service member's sexual orientation.
As a country, we have much more pressing issues than two same-sex or interracial adults who love each other and only want to live a happy life together. Rhetorical question: Is that so terrible?
Michael Lawrence, Richmond