To the editor: Should I know if my neighbor has a gun? Nope.
Should I know if my neighbor has AIDS? Should I know if my neighbor is trans if they aren’t out? Should I know anything that is not my business? Nope.
Guns are legal. The right to own them is enshrined in the Constitution. You need a license to carry one, and if you commit crimes with those guns, that license can be revoked. But should your neighbors know? Not a chance. It’s not my business any more than knowing about their health issues, sexual preferences or financial status is to me.
Not liking something is not a license to pry into someone’s life. This could lead down a lot of paths. Why not force public votes so we can see who you choose for an election? Why not put everyone’s banking info online, or immigration status? This is a stupid bid by people who clearly want to further invade our rights, and next we will be forced to reveal and cede information which can be used to take away other constitutionally guaranteed rights based on whether our neighbors agree with them.
Let’s not take that path.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield