Letter: First opposition to pot shop, now opposition to car dealer in Lenox

To the editor: It comes as no surprise that the residents of Rolling Hills condos are opposing the dealership proposed for Pittsfield Road at New Lenox Road. ("Will a Pittsfield auto dealership’s proposed move to Lenox win town approval? Here's the zoning board's first look at the plan," Eagle, Feb. 9.)
It is hardly as though their condos butt up against the property; there is a nice long drive up to their actual housing site. They had the chance to permit a small cannabis dispensary on the site of Different Drummer's Kitchen, but they cried about that destroying the neighborhood. I'd like to ask them if they wouldn't have preferred that to a massive auto dealership.
Lynn Sunderland, Pittsfield